Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man in his 70s was found with serious head injuries in Co Armagh.

Police received a report of the death of a man at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen shortly after 7pm on Saturday, June 15.

When they arrived at the scene they located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are appealing for information.

A murder investigation has begun after a pensioner was found dead with serious head injuries in a house in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh. Picture: Pacemaker

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.

"A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.