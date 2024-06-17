Crossmaglen murder investigation launched after death of man in his 70s
Police received a report of the death of a man at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen shortly after 7pm on Saturday, June 15.
When they arrived at the scene they located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are appealing for information.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.
"A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1435 15/06/24.”