Crossmaglen shooting: victim in his 30s ‘remains in critical condition’
The victim was hit in the neck and arm whilst sitting inside a vehicle in the Ballsmill Road area around 6.30am.
In an update on the incident on Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “It was reported that another vehicle pulled up, and a man with his face covered exited and shot the victim, before making off in the same vehicle.
“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
“A number of road closures remain in place, as police are still currently at the scene, conducting enquiries."
"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might help us to establish the circumstances of the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”
Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.