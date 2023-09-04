Police say a man in his 30s remains in a critical condition after being shot in Crossmaglen this morning (Monday).

Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Crossmaglen area. Photo by: Pacemaker

The victim was hit in the neck and arm whilst sitting inside a vehicle in the Ballsmill Road area around 6.30am.

In an update on the incident on Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “It was reported that another vehicle pulled up, and a man with his face covered exited and shot the victim, before making off in the same vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“A number of road closures remain in place, as police are still currently at the scene, conducting enquiries."

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might help us to establish the circumstances of the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”