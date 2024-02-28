Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raymond Mairs (72) of Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, was convicted of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was: ‘Failure to cover gratings at a water abstraction.’

On April 12, 2021, a DAERA Fisheries officer was on a routine inspection of water abstraction to ensure compliance as prescribed under legislation. During one of these inspections of a fish farm located on the Lower River Bann, the officer noted that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the fish farm which can cause injury/death to fish and delay/prevent migration.

As per legislation, a lattice screen must be in place at the point of abstraction during the months of March, April and May when salmon smolts are migrating through the river systems.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.