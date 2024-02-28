Register
BREAKING

Crumlin fish farmer convicted of fisheries related breach

A Co Antrim fish farmer was found guilty of a fisheries related offence and given an absolute discharge at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 28.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Raymond Mairs (72) of Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, was convicted of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was: ‘Failure to cover gratings at a water abstraction.’

On April 12, 2021, a DAERA Fisheries officer was on a routine inspection of water abstraction to ensure compliance as prescribed under legislation. During one of these inspections of a fish farm located on the Lower River Bann, the officer noted that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the fish farm which can cause injury/death to fish and delay/prevent migration.

As per legislation, a lattice screen must be in place at the point of abstraction during the months of March, April and May when salmon smolts are migrating through the river systems.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In a statement, DAERA Inland Fisheries Inspectorate said if anyone is aware or suspects any offences being committed which have a detrimental effect on Inland fisheries, they should contact the Inspectorate on 0300 200 7860, or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.