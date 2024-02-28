Crumlin fish farmer convicted of fisheries related breach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raymond Mairs (72) of Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, was convicted of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was: ‘Failure to cover gratings at a water abstraction.’
On April 12, 2021, a DAERA Fisheries officer was on a routine inspection of water abstraction to ensure compliance as prescribed under legislation. During one of these inspections of a fish farm located on the Lower River Bann, the officer noted that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the fish farm which can cause injury/death to fish and delay/prevent migration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As per legislation, a lattice screen must be in place at the point of abstraction during the months of March, April and May when salmon smolts are migrating through the river systems.
In a statement, DAERA Inland Fisheries Inspectorate said if anyone is aware or suspects any offences being committed which have a detrimental effect on Inland fisheries, they should contact the Inspectorate on 0300 200 7860, or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.