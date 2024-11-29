A man is due to appear in court next month on a number of charges relating to an alleged shooting incident in Crumlin on Thursday, November 28

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 24. Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges are in relation to an alleged shooting incident at the Randox Road area.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

In an earlier statement, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We received a report that at 5.30pm, a man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.

"He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle. Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal.

"Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the report should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1253 of 28/11/24."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.