Crumlin: man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting incident
The 58-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 24. Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to an alleged shooting incident at the Randox Road area.
In an earlier statement, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We received a report that at 5.30pm, a man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.
"He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle. Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal.
"Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the report should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1253 of 28/11/24."
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.