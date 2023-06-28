A Crumlin man has been fined and given six penalty points after allowing an uninsured friend to drive his car.

Pearse McErlaine, 22, whose address was given as Weavers Meadows in Crumlin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with permitting no insurance.

The court heard that on Saturday March 4, 2023, police patrolling the Derriaghy Road stopped a Mitsubishi Shogun due to the manner of the driving.

The owner of the vehicle, the defendant, was a backseat passenger and another person was driving the vehicle.

Crumlin man fined by Lisburn Court. Pic by Google

He admitted that although he was insured, he had no insurance for the other driver. It was discovered the driver had a provisional licence and had no insurance.

Defence told the court: “He thought he was being responsible. He had taken a number of drinks and that is why his friend was driving. He had insurance himself. He made a mistake.”