Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Crumlin man fined by Lisburn court after allowing friend with no insurance to drive car

A Crumlin man has been fined and given six penalty points after allowing an uninsured friend to drive his car.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:05 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 18:05 BST

Pearse McErlaine, 22, whose address was given as Weavers Meadows in Crumlin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with permitting no insurance.

The court heard that on Saturday March 4, 2023, police patrolling the Derriaghy Road stopped a Mitsubishi Shogun due to the manner of the driving.

The owner of the vehicle, the defendant, was a backseat passenger and another person was driving the vehicle.

Most Popular
Crumlin man fined by Lisburn Court. Pic by GoogleCrumlin man fined by Lisburn Court. Pic by Google
Crumlin man fined by Lisburn Court. Pic by Google

He admitted that although he was insured, he had no insurance for the other driver. It was discovered the driver had a provisional licence and had no insurance.

Read More
A grandstand at Down Royal racecourse is signed off some four years after applic...

Defence told the court: “He thought he was being responsible. He had taken a number of drinks and that is why his friend was driving. He had insurance himself. He made a mistake.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.