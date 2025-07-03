The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A man is charged with attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in an alleged 'decoy' case.

Sean McCreanor (23), with an address listed as Main Street in Crumlin, is charged in relation to between July 18 and August 17 in 2023.

He is also charged with possessing and making an indecent photograph of of a child and having an 'extreme pornographic image' on November 23, 2023.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was previously told it is an alleged "decoy case".

No further details regarding the background to the allegations were given to the court.

At Tuesday's (July 1) court the case was further adjourned to July 29.