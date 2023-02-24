Nick Jordan (26), of Glendarragh was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to pleading guilty to making a threat to kill and a threat to damage property on July 25 last year.
A prosecutor said threats were made in texts.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "lost his head"; it had been an "instance of bad behaviour" and threats were never carried out.
Putting the defendant on Probation for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that although Jordan said he had "lost" his head, the court had to take into account the impact the "apprehension" anyone being told of the threat would have had.