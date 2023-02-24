A Crumlin man who threatened to burn down a property and "run" a person "off the road" has been put on Probation.

Nick Jordan (26), of Glendarragh was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to pleading guilty to making a threat to kill and a threat to damage property on July 25 last year.

A prosecutor said threats were made in texts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "lost his head"; it had been an "instance of bad behaviour" and threats were never carried out.

Editorial image.