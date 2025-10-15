A 65-year-old pharmacist, who drove to his granddaughter’s home due to an emergency, has pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Cartmill, from Bracken Lodge, Portadown, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court was told how police were in the Corcrain Drive area of Portadown on August 2 this year, on an unrelated matter, when the defendant drove into the street and parked at the address at which police were in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartmill spoke to police who immediately smelled alcohol on his breath. A preliminary breath test was carried out, which the defendant failed as it read 62 microgrammes of alcohol. However at Lurgan custody suite later he provided a lower reading of 44 microgrammes of alcohol.

The alcohol limit for driving in NI is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Cartmill’s solicitor Mr Gabriel Ingram said the defendant works as a pharmacist in Crumlin and has done all his life. He added his client has driven for 47 years with a clear record.

"He was called to his granddaughter’s home on the evening in question due to an emergency. The police were already there. He had spoken to the police and they had observed him drive up. That’s why he ended up getting caught,” said Mr Ingram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was not his intention to drive that evening. It was an emergency situation at his granddaughter’s home. They phoned him and his wife to come,” he said, adding his client has no criminal record.

"This is going to have a significant impact on him living and being able to get to Crumlin,” the solicitor said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s so unfortunate that a man of your age appears in court for the first time. You did try to do a good thing but unfortunately you had alcohol on board and you shouldn’t have done it.”

He pointed to the fact that the defendant had pleaded early and there was a low reading.

"It’s unfortunate but I have no option but to disqualify you for 12 months. He also imposed a fine of £100 plus the £15 offender levy.