A man with a Cullybackey address has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - described on a charge sheet as a machete - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Bailie McDowell (27), of Spence Crescent, has also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same day - February 20 this year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on February 20.

The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (May 13) where a defence barrister said it was a "serious" matter.

The case was adjourned to June 24 for a pre-sentence report.