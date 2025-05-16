Cullybackey man admits 'machete' charge
A man with a Cullybackey address has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - described on a charge sheet as a machete - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Bailie McDowell (27), of Spence Crescent, has also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same day - February 20 this year.
He also admitted possessing cannabis on February 20.
The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (May 13) where a defence barrister said it was a "serious" matter.
The case was adjourned to June 24 for a pre-sentence report.