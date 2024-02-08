Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake William Stewart (24), of Station Road in Cullybackey, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The charge related to January 5 last year. The specifics of the charge were that 'with intent to deceive, impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member'.

The court heard police were making enquiries about a burglary and seized a mobile phone from the defendant which contained an email "that appeared to suggest it was from the investigating officer".

The court was told Stewart had "evaded police for ten weeks" and accepted he created a "new email address" and had sent the email "purporting to be from the detective constable" and he claimed he had done that to show relatives police had "cancelled the arrangement with him to hand himself in".

A defence solicitor said it was a "somewhat bizarre" case and his client wished to apologise. The lawyer said no charges were proceeded with against the defendant in relation to the burglary enquiries.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the fake email had been "foolish and serious".

