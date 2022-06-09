Cullybackey motorist was more than three times drink drive limit

Louise McKnight (43), of Spence Crescent, admitted driving with excess alcohol and insurance and driving licence offences and was also fined £400.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that after being spotted by police around 12.30am on May 8 this year the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 114 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said he defendant had a previous relevant conviction.

In May this year he said the defendant was driving another person’s car who was even more intoxicated than McKnight and a decision had been taken that the defendant should take the wheel.

The defendant told police:”Guilty as charged”.

When told of the alcohol reading, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “My goodness”.