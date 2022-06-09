Loading...

Cullybackey motorist was more than three times drink drive limit

A Cullybackey motorist who was found to be more than three times the drink limit after police saw a car swerving in the Woodtown Road area near Ballymena has been banned from driving for three and a half years.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:23 pm

Louise McKnight (43), of Spence Crescent, admitted driving with excess alcohol and insurance and driving licence offences and was also fined £400.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that after being spotted by police around 12.30am on May 8 this year the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 114 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said he defendant had a previous relevant conviction.

In May this year he said the defendant was driving another person’s car who was even more intoxicated than McKnight and a decision had been taken that the defendant should take the wheel.

The defendant told police:”Guilty as charged”.

When told of the alcohol reading, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “My goodness”.

He said the very high reading was concerning.

