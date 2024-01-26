Cullybackey mum-of-two allowed her speed to 'creep up' to 92 mph on Cookstown dual carriageway
Jenah Kernohan (39), of Ard-na-maire, Cullybackey, was also handed four penalty points arising out of the offence at Dunman on July 24 last year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has been driving for five years and was "quite concerned" as she required her licence to transport her two children.
He explained that the offence happened on a summer morning on an open road and she just allowed her speed to ‘creep up’ while overtaking an ‘L’ plate driver on the carriageway.
Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he could understand her speed ‘creeping up’ to 65 in a 60 mph zone but not 92 mph.
Mr O’Hare remarked that the speed was too high but he took into account the defendant’s clear record and would not disqualify.