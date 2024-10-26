Cushendall: masked men 'with screwdriver' make off with cash after ransacking home
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Cushendall.
At approximately 8.35pm on Friday night, police attended a property in the Bellisk Drive area following a report that three masked men dressed in black clothing had entered the house.
One of the men was said to have been armed with a screwdriver.
"A sum of money, jewellery and a mobile phone were stolen from the house and a number of rooms were also ransacked by the suspects who left the scene on foot,” said a police spokesperson.
"An occupant of the house was left badly shaken by what happened.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police quoting reference 1585 25/10/24.
"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/