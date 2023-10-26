A 21-year-old County Antrim man who admitted 'sexually touching' a teenage girl aged under 16 has been given a three months custodial term.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

Nathan Millar, of Camlin Gardens in Crumlin, also admitted making a 'sexual communication' with the child between February and June this year. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Originally he had been accused of five charges regarding the girl but a defence lawyer told an earlier court that charges of causing a child between the age of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; causing a child to watch a sexual act; and possession of an indecent photograph of a child, were withdrawn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar also has to sign the sex offenders register for seven years and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order will last for five years.