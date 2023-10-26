Custodial sentence for man (21) who sexually abused teenage girl
Nathan Millar, of Camlin Gardens in Crumlin, also admitted making a 'sexual communication' with the child between February and June this year. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Originally he had been accused of five charges regarding the girl but a defence lawyer told an earlier court that charges of causing a child between the age of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; causing a child to watch a sexual act; and possession of an indecent photograph of a child, were withdrawn.
Millar also has to sign the sex offenders register for seven years and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order will last for five years.
The conditions of the Order means he needs prior approval from a designated risk manager to stay overnight at any address; to change his name; to have unsupervised contact with children apart from 'unavoidable every day' situations; to go on any social media platform or dating apps; or to possess any device capable of internet access.