A court has heard how police spoke to a man cycling at 4am and when he was searched they found a knife in his pocket.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Leon McAlonan (18), of no fixed abode in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place 'without good reason or lawful authority'.

The defendant appeared via video link from Hydebank prison.

The court heard the defendant claimed he had the knife with him on August 18 this year in the Frys Road area of Ballymena to fix the bike as he did not have an allen key and he said he was unaware the knife was illegal.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also pleaded guilty to a similar charge relating to around 9pm on June 14 this year.

Police were told the defendant was in Ballymena and was "heading towards Dunclug" with a knife wrapped in a tea towel in his waistband.

He made off when police approached but was later detained. A knife in a tea towel was found in a hedge.

The defendant told police it was a "display knife" and when he saw police he had panicked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Carrying a knife is a dangerous endeavour. There was a recent case in Scotland where a 14-year-old boy was murdered by an 18-year-old and a knife was used.

"So that just brings home why young men and knives should not be in a public area because they are fraught with danger and you had inappropriate knives with you, not once but twice. My concern is you are carrying these weapons for ulterior motives".

The defendant was given a four months prison term.