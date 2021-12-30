Cyclist hospitalised after Ballyclare collision

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 15, but details were only made public by police officers today (Thursday, December 30).
Constable McGraw said: “Shortly after 1.30pm, it was reported that a male cyclist had been blown off his bicycle by a passing lorry.
“The cyclist, who sustained a broken collar bone due to the collision was taken to hospital for his injuries.
“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 902 15/12/21.”
