Cyclist hospitalised after Ballyclare collision

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 15, but details were only made public by police officers today (Thursday, December 30).

Constable McGraw said: “Shortly after 1.30pm, it was reported that a male cyclist had been blown off his bicycle by a passing lorry.

“The cyclist, who sustained a broken collar bone due to the collision was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Police are appealing for information.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 902 15/12/21.”