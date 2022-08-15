Cyclist spotted swerving over the road ‘had a few Buckfasts’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Beggs (28) of Frenchmans Lane, Dungannon, was fined a total of £525 with a £15 offender levy for riding the bicycle while unfit through drink or drugs, assaulting a police officer, disorderly behaviour, and possessing cannabis.

The court heard police were concerned about the welfare of Beggs, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, in the forecourt of a petrol station at Ballygawley Road at 2.15am on January 19 2019.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant got on a bicycle and rode off on the wrong side of the road swerving back and forth.

Dungannon Courthouse

She said it was dark and he had no lights on which posed a danger to himself and other road users and he nearly collided with a passing car.

On being spoken to he told police he was a “Protestant from the Shankill Road you black c****”, and attempted to head butt a sergeant.

The lawyer said Beggs later told police he had a few Buckfasts at a friend’s house and had not realised it was an offence to ride the bike.

Police searched the defendant and found a small quantity of cannabis in his pocket, she added.