Cyclist suffered serious injuries after being struck by van

The cyclist was hit from behind between at Antrim Road, Templepatrick, on August 23 last year, the court - sitting in Ballymena - was told.

The van driver, Joseph Black (60), of Hillside in Antrim town, has been banned from driving for a year and fined £400 for causing “grievous bodily harm” by driving without due care and attention.

The court heard the cyclist spent four nights in hospital where he had pins put in his back during surgery and he had been “having nightmares” as a result of the incident.

The court was told it had been a sunny day with clear skies.

District Judge Nigel Broderick read from a statement in which the cyclist said: “I can’t understand how a professional driver cannot see a moving object in his line of sight. I had a high visibility jacket on. I believe the driver was not paying attention that morning to the road ahead, resulting in him knocking me off my bike at speed”.

The defendant had a clear record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been driving for 43 years and worked as a professional driver and was described as an “exemplary employee” with a “heart of gold”.

The lawyer said the incident was captured on dash cam in the defendant’s van.

The lawyer said the defendant gave an account that he “just didn’t see him and it seems to be that the sun was low”.

The lawyer added: “It is mentioned that there is no speed involved, by other witnesses”.