Dairy farmer ends up in court for crossing into path of oncoming car at filling station

A dairy farmer said by his lawyer to have been confused while turning into a filling station and collided with an oncoming car, was fined £300 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

David Shaw (64) from Corbally Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three penalty points for driving without due care and attention at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, on July 28 last year.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare heard that the drivers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, and both cars sustained significant frontal damage and had to be removed from the scene.

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to a two-vehicle at a filling station near the Tamnamore Roundabout.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said CCTV footage from the station showed the defendant’s car pull out from the central reservation and into the path of an oncoming car.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had come down from the direction of the roundabout intending to turn into the filling station.

He explained that Shaw was confused as to how to enter the station and this delay along with the misjudgement of the speed of the approaching vehicle had resulted in the collision.

The lawyer said it was “a stupid mistake” and the defendant had held his hands up and expressed his remorse to the court today.

