Dairy farmer's drink driving offence came to light after he was found 'fast asleep' in lay-by
Police received a report of a suspected drink driver after a vehicle was swerving at a dual carriageway near Ballymena and when officers found the car parked at a lay-by a man in the driver's seat was "fast asleep".
Officers found it hard to waken Richard Carson Pollock (63), of Vow Road near Ballymoney, on July 31 this year, a court was told.
When taken to custody he had an alcohol in breath reading of 56 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant appreciates the seriousness of the case.
She said he had "never been on the wrong side of the law before". He is a dairy farmer and employs 17 people.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year; was fined £300; and will have to re-sit his test to get back on the roads.