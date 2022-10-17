It is understood the vehicle was stolen at Kiln Vale, Lurgan on Saturday 15th October.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: “Sometime between 2am and 10am, it was reported that entry was gained to a black Ford Kuga that was parked in the area. The vehicle was later located not too far away from the area. Both interior and exterior damage was reported to the vehicle.

Kiln Vale in Lurgan, Co Armagh. One vehicle was stolen while another was unlocked without the owners permission says PSNI. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Another vehicle, a red Vauxhall Astra that was also parked in the area, is believed to have been unlocked without the knowledge of the owner sometime between midnight and shortly before 1pm on Saturday 15th October. In both cases, the keys of the two vehicles were inside their respective properties.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 576 15/10/22.

“Car owners should take the same precautions as they do with their home security, cars are extremely expensive and where possible keep your car in a garage and lock driveway gates.