Damage caused to Whitehead business premises in early morning petrol bomb attack

Police are appealing for information after the incident on the Kings Road area of the east Antrim seaside town.

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “At approximately 01.00am, officers along with colleagues from the NIFRS attended the scene, following a report that petrol bombs had been thrown at a business premises in the area.

“No one was injured during the incident, however paint damage was caused to the property and broken bottles were located at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity at the time, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 56 of 15/09/22.”