Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Damage in excess of £30,000 caused to Magherafelt businesses, court told

Damage in excess of £30,000 was caused to shop windows in Magherafelt town centre on Monday, a court has been told.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT
Bishop Street Courthouse where the bail hearing was held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where the bail hearing was held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where the bail hearing was held.

John O'Neill (28) of Laurelbrook, Magherafelt, is accused of damaging a window at Rainey Street and 15 similar charges, including damage to vehicles.

O'Neill was released on bail of £750, with one surety of £750, when he appeared by video link from Dungannon custody at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A police officer said she could connect O'Neill to the charges and that they opposed bail at this stage.

Most Popular

She said they had concerns he would commit further offences, intimidate witnesses, and they were also worried about O'Neill's own safety.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said O'Neill has no relevant record and no history of intimidation.

Mr Atherton said fears for a person's safety was in his opinion was not grounds for refusing bail.

He said O'Neill came from a respectable family and this matter had been due to a "rapid decline in his mental health”.

Describing the incidents as "regrettable", Mr Atherton said the defendant had taken some alcohol.

Mr Atherton added O'Neill was struggling with his mental health and a period in Maghaberry would not be the place where these concerns can be addressed.

Describing it as “wanton destruction”, District Judge Barney McElholm told O’Neill that these were extremely serious matters and any breach of bail would result in him being returned to custody.

Read More
Work experience programme is now open for applications from Tyrone teenagers

He imposed a number of bail conditions including a curfew from 7pm to 7am, electronic tagging, no alcohol, and no contact with injured parties.