Police say they are investigating as a hate crime attempted criminal damage to an Orange lodge arch in Cairncastle, near Larne.

The incident occurred on the Drumnagreagh Road on Friday (July 18) morning when two people were seen tampering with the arch’s stabilising ropes.

Appealing for information, the PSNI said: “At approximately 2.30am, two males were seen attempting to cause damage to the structure and bunting.

"This is being treated as a hate crime and anyone who may have any information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 664 18/07/25.

An attempt was made to pull out two wire stay ropes from the arch. Photo: submitted

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Cairncastle LOL 692 said it was informed that two men had pulled out two heavy wire stay ropes from the arch in the early hours of Friday morning.

Bunting was pulled down during the incident. Photo: submitted

In a social media statement, the lodge added: “Also some of the bunting had been pulled at. We thank the person who disturbed them and gave chase as dear knows their intentions if they hadn't been disturbed.

"This hate crime has been reported to the police. This has brought our members even more together and made us even more determined to do our best for our lodge.

"We will continue to promote our heritage and culture and continue to have our arch proudly erected in Cairncastle village next year as we do every year.”

The bunting was due to be reattached to the stay wires on Friday.