A 51-year-old Co Armagh man has been sentenced for terrorism offences.

Damien Harte, of Wolf Island Terrace in the Lurgan area, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Monday to five years and three months imprisonment for three firearms-related terrorism charges.

He will also serve a further year on licence.

Harte will be subject to a Terrorism Notification Order for a further 15 years following his release from custody.

Two charges relate to possession of articles for use in terrorism – a handwritten speech and a handwritten note – in circumstances that gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The third relates to the attempted possession of an article, namely a component part for a Webley Revolver, in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that possession would be for a purpose connected with an act of terrorism.

Detective Sergeant Allen said “In June 2017, as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch carried out a search of Harte’s home address.

“A mobile phone, which was seized and examined, revealed internet search history relating to the attempted purchase of component parts of firearms.

"A further search of the address that October uncovered a handwritten speech, along with a letter containing information about firearms, including how to convert a weapon.

"Harte was arrested, questioned and subsequently reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”

Det Serg Allen continued: “Officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit remain totally committed to investigating and disrupting terrorist activity.

"Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and we will continue, with your support, to tackle those intent on bringing weapons and violence to our doorstep.

"I’m keen to encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”

Det Serg Allen said people can make a report to police on the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org