Damien Heagney: murder probe launched after disappearance of Cookstown man

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “On 19th July, police received a report that Damien was missing. Whilst I’m keeping an open mind, I now believe that Damien has sadly been murdered.

“Damien is 47 years of age, around 5' 10" tall, of stocky build, and has links to the Tyrone area.

“While Damien was reported missing to Police on 19th July this year, we have established that he was last seen late on the 30th into the early hours of 31st December 2021 in the Dromore area outside Cookstown.

Damien Heagney from Cookstown who pollce believe has been murdered.

“Earlier today, Saturday 6th August, we arrested a 50 year old male on suspicion of murder following the search of one property in the Cookstown area. He is currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance to contact major investigation team detectives at on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.