Dashcam footage sought following report of dangerous driving on M1

They say it took place at approximately 12 noon on Sunday (July 31) and involved a blue-coloured vehicle in the city-bound stretch between Lurgan and Moira.

A PSNI spokesperson said Road Policing officers at Mahon Road had received a report of the alleged dangerous driving and urged anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

The M1 motorway. Picture: Google