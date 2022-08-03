Dashcam footage sought following report of dangerous driving on M1

They say it took place at approximately 12 noon on Sunday (July 31) and involved a blue-coloured vehicle in the city-bound stretch between Lurgan and Moira.
A PSNI spokesperson said Road Policing officers at Mahon Road had received a report of the alleged dangerous driving and urged anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.
“Any motorists who may have witnessed this incident or may have any dashcam footage is requested to contact police via the 101 telephone number and quote incident number 1068.”