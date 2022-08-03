Dashcam footage sought following report of dangerous driving on M1

Police are seeking witnesses to alleged dangerous driving on the M1 at the weekend.

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:14 am

They say it took place at approximately 12 noon on Sunday (July 31) and involved a blue-coloured vehicle in the city-bound stretch between Lurgan and Moira.

A PSNI spokesperson said Road Policing officers at Mahon Road had received a report of the alleged dangerous driving and urged anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

The M1 motorway. Picture: Google

“Any motorists who may have witnessed this incident or may have any dashcam footage is requested to contact police via the 101 telephone number and quote incident number 1068.”