A convicted murderer who absconded on Friday has been returned to prison.

David McCord is on licence following a sentence for the murder of Nichola Dickson in her home at Hillhead Road in Ballycarry, Co Antrim in 2003.

Police issued a public appeal on Saturday after he disappeared while in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday, August 16.

They said he had been last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4.30pm.

David McCord. Picture: released by PSNI

Late on Sunday morning the PSNI issued a statement confirming the 54-year-old unlawfully at large prisoner has been apprehended by police.

“He was apprehended in the Belfast area following police appeals to trace his whereabouts, and has been returned to prison,” a police spokesperson said.