David McCord: murderer who absconded from prison staff in Belfast is back behind bars
David McCord is on licence following a sentence for the murder of Nichola Dickson in her home at Hillhead Road in Ballycarry, Co Antrim in 2003.
Police issued a public appeal on Saturday after he disappeared while in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday, August 16.
They said he had been last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4.30pm.
Late on Sunday morning the PSNI issued a statement confirming the 54-year-old unlawfully at large prisoner has been apprehended by police.
“He was apprehended in the Belfast area following police appeals to trace his whereabouts, and has been returned to prison,” a police spokesperson said.