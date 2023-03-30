A 47-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on February 22.

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Coalisland area.

In a statement this evening (Thursday), police said the man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

It is the second arrest today in connection with the investigation. Earlier a 60-year-old man was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after the search of a property in Belfast and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.