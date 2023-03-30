Register
DCI Caldwell attempted murder probe: man arrested after Coalisland search

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on February 22.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 21:32 BST

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Coalisland area.

In a statement this evening (Thursday), police said the man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

It is the second arrest today in connection with the investigation. Earlier a 60-year-old man was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after the search of a property in Belfast and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. (Pic Presseye/Stephen Hamilton).
