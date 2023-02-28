A PSNI spokesperson said: “A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on March 1.
"All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Station.
"Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.”
Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for DCI Caldwell’s attempted murder. Information can be provided anonymously to the charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1