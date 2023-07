Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have today (Tuesday) arrested three men under the Terrorism Act.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.

All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Det Chief Insp Caldwell was shot outside a sports facility in Omagh on February 22.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Credit: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton.