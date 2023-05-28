Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, have charged seven men to court.

Two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, have been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, have also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men, aged 28, 33 and 47, have also been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

All seven men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via video link on Monday, May 29.

Det Chief Insp Caldwell was shot outside a sports facility in Omagh on February 22.