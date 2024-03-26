DCI John Caldwell: three men arrested in connection with attempted murder probe are released
Three men arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have now been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
The men, aged 32, 48 and 49, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, March 26.
A number of properties were also searched on Tuesday and a number of items, including a vehicle, have been taken away for further examination.
DCI Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot repeatedly in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities in Omagh on February 22, 2023.