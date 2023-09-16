Register
Defence lawyer says man (61) who cultivated cannabis plants in greenhouse 'is not a pothead'

A 61-year-old Ballymena man who cultivated nine cannabis plants in a greenhouse has been fined £200.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2023, 19:18 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Eamonn Patrick O'Hara, of Deramore Avenue, had the cultivation offence detected on July 7 this year.

He was given a caution in connection with two assaults on the same day. A defence lawyer said the cannabis plants were in a "very poor state of growth".

The barrister added: "He can assure the court that he is not some sort of 'pothead'."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was prepared to accept the cannabis was for personal use.