A 61-year-old Ballymena man who cultivated nine cannabis plants in a greenhouse has been fined £200.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Eamonn Patrick O'Hara, of Deramore Avenue, had the cultivation offence detected on July 7 this year.

He was given a caution in connection with two assaults on the same day. A defence lawyer said the cannabis plants were in a "very poor state of growth".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barrister added: "He can assure the court that he is not some sort of 'pothead'."