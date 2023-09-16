Defence lawyer says man (61) who cultivated cannabis plants in greenhouse 'is not a pothead'
A 61-year-old Ballymena man who cultivated nine cannabis plants in a greenhouse has been fined £200.
Eamonn Patrick O'Hara, of Deramore Avenue, had the cultivation offence detected on July 7 this year.
He was given a caution in connection with two assaults on the same day. A defence lawyer said the cannabis plants were in a "very poor state of growth".
The barrister added: "He can assure the court that he is not some sort of 'pothead'."
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was prepared to accept the cannabis was for personal use.