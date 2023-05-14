A defendant with "gender dismorphia" who is "terrified" of being jailed, has been released on bail pending appeal after being sentenced to a four months prison sentence for assaulting two ambulance workers.

Jay William Maxwell (44), of Kylemore Gardens, Larne, pleaded guilty to the assaults which happened in Larne around 10.30pm on February 20 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police arrived at the car park at Larne Train Station after an ambulance crew member activated an emergency assistance button.

Whilst attempting to assist the defendant in an ambulance, Maxwell lashed out at the ambulance workers, one male and one female, kicking one in the groin and hitting the other in face with a hand. The defendant had a previous record and was in breach of suspended sentences.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence barrister said it was accepted that "any involvement with ambulance personnel immediately screams custody, I am not going to deny that". However, he said "context is everything" and he had represented Maxwell for a number of years whom he described as a "very, very, challenged individual".

The lawyer said Maxwell was described in a pre-sentence report as a "very solitary individual". He said the defendant has PTSD, ADHD; was bi-polar; is assigned to a Community Mental Health Team; has a 'key worker' and sees a psychiatrist.

The defence lawyer told the court: "One of the main issues that he deals with, that from a young age, he has a diagnosis of gender dismorphia. That is a very psychologically complex condition many people struggle to come to terms with. That has been a struggle for Mr Maxwell for the entire time that I have been representing him."

Deputy District Judge Nigel Broderick asked the barrister how the defendant would like to be referred to and the lawyer said with a "male" pronoun.

The lawyer said on February 20, "someone thought it would be humorous to put a Pregabalin into his cup of tea" and Maxwell took "quite ill". He started to "fit" in the ambulance and Maxwell claimed he had not meant to strike the ambulance workers; wised to apologise and had been "disgusted" at what happened to those were there to assist him.

The defence lawyer said issues have been "well publicised" about where "certain people may be imprisoned" and there had been "media publicity of the issues in Scotland about a former serviceman who identified as a woman and the Scottish courts became embroiled in the issue about where she, as he described himself, would now go".

The barrister said he was "not getting into that but it is a matter that obviously is of significant concern for Mr Maxwell and he has been quite simply terrified about the potential of imprisonment today" which led him to lose an "immense amount of sleep" and had been engaging with the Community Mental Health Team.

The lawyer added: "This potential for Jay Maxwell to go to prison is quite simply terrifying him because he understands the complexities of his gender dysphoria and how that is going to play out." He said the pre-sentence report outlined alternatives to prison and said Probation could work "hand in hand" with the community support the defendant had.

The lawyer said the "stress" of the defendant in the dock was apparent. He said it was clear Maxwell needed "very focused support along with the Community Mental Health Team" and input from a psychiatrist.

Judge Broderick said had the ambulance incident been the only entry on the defendant's record then much of what was said by the defence barrister would have had "more force". However, the defendant had 19 previous convictions - five of which were "assaulting public servants - namely police officers". The judge said the ambulance incident therefore was not the first time he had assaulted "public servants".

He said Maxwell had previously been given fines, Probation, Community Service and suspended prison terms - "the full array of sentencing options" but none have "borne fruit in that you have re-offended and you have re-offended to a serious degree because you have assaulted two ambulance workers. One you kicked in the groin and the other you hit them to the face with your hand".

Judge Broderick added: "Those are serious matters. The courts have been very firm in making it clear to defendants who assault, particularly members of the Health Service who are under immense pressures, that such assaults will not be tolerated and that these individuals need and deserve protection and the courts will endeavour to do that."