Defendants who claimed they thought they were transporting 'edible bird nests' are charged in connection with '£200,000' cannabis haul
Jason Siong (37) and Ho Wen Feng (25), both from Kuala Lumpur, are charged in connection with December 14 last year.
They are accused of importing drugs; possessing cannabis with intent to supply; and possession of cannabis.
A previous court was told over 25 kilos of cannabis with an estimated price of £200,000 were found.
The defendants had claimed a man in Spain gave them two suitcases and offered them a trip to Northern Ireland.
They had denied all knowledge of the drugs and a defence barrister told the earlier court “they believed they were transporting edible bird nests”.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, the defendants had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on June 24. They were further remanded in custody.