A delivery driver, who was caught by police using his mobile phone while travelling at 60mph on the Northway in Craigavon, had another device ‘playing a programme’ on his dashboard as well.

Sasho Chukov, aged 30, from Flora Street, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) accused of using a mobile phone while driving on the Northway in Portadown on November 25 last year.

Northway between Craigavon and Portadown, Co Armagh. Image courtesy of Google.

His lawyer said he would be asking District Judge Bernie Kelly to consider ‘exceptional hardship’ in this case to which Mrs Kelly responded in aghast saying “for using a mobile phone?”.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that on November 25 last year, police were travelling on the Northway in Craigavon.

“While they were stationery at traffic lights, a Renault Traffic van travelling in the direction of Portadown passed them. Police observed the male driver had a brightly lit mobile phone in his right hand having travelled a short distance down the Northway at approximately 60 miles per hour,” the prosecutor said.

The lawyer said police spoke to the defendant and as well as the phone, they ‘observed a device playing a programme’.

“This was mounted to the right hand side of the steering wheel. As the defendant had a previous fixed penalty for driving whilst using a mobile phone he was cautioned, given his rights and told he would be reported to the PPS,” the prosecutor added.

Chukov’s lawyer said his client is a delivery driver and the loss of his licence will result in the loss of his job.

“I am aware that loss of employment does not amount to exceptional hardship but he lives in rented accommodation in Belfast,” he said, adding that Chukov has two children and a partner to support.

DJ Kelly said she was not inclined towards ‘exceptional hardship’ particularly as this is his second offence for using a phone when driving.

"He was working when detected the first time,” she said, asking if he had then asked his employers for a proper working bluetooth system in the van. “And I am not even going down the road of what programme he was watching while driving.”

Chukov was fined £300 for using the phone plus £25 Offender Levy and six penalty points. That means he is disqualified from driving for six months.