Delivery driver ends up in court for speeding offence on Glenshane Road

A delivery driver detected travelling at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the A6 Glenshane Road, has been banned from driving for a month.

Johnathon Joseph Wood (34) from Uppertown Drive, Newtownabbey, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for travelling at excess speed for the vehicle classification.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that the detection was made on the A6, near Castledawson, on August 22 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for six months on December 22 “for an accumulation” of penalty points.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence lawyer explained Wood was now three months into his disqualification.

He said the defendant had been delivering scaffording on this occasion and pointed out that he has employment to return to when the disqualification period is up.