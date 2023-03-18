Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 minutes ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
25 minutes ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
26 minutes ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
2 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Delivery driver ends up in court for speeding offence on Glenshane Road

A delivery driver detected travelling at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the A6 Glenshane Road, has been banned from driving for a month.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

Johnathon Joseph Wood (34) from Uppertown Drive, Newtownabbey, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for travelling at excess speed for the vehicle classification.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that the detection was made on the A6, near Castledawson, on August 22 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for six months on December 22 “for an accumulation” of penalty points.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence lawyer explained Wood was now three months into his disqualification.

He said the defendant had been delivering scaffording on this occasion and pointed out that he has employment to return to when the disqualification period is up.

Read More
Carnlough and Glenarm included in NI Seafood Trails project

The lawyer pleaded with the court to give every credit to the defendant.