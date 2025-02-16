Delivery driver was checking texts on motorway

Published 16th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A delivery driver told police he was was checking text messages whilst driving on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick.

Keith Alexander Thompson (44), of Castlehume Gardens in Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving on December 20 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard he was spotted by police.

He already had six penalty points on his licence and was banned from driving for a month and fined £200. The original six points remain on his licence.

