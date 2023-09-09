Delivery firm worker stole '£1,200' phone from DPD Ireland in 'breach of trust'

A delivery firm worker who pleaded guilty to a "breach of trust" by stealing a ‘£1,200’ mobile phone has been ordered to do 120 hours Community Service.

Daniel McGonnell (33), with an address listed as Colinbrook Park in Dunmurry but now living at The Beeches Manor in Stoneyford, committed the theft on October 27 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, DPD Ireland reported the defendant had stolen the mobile phone at their Antrim depot.

CCTV showed the defendant moving the packaged mobile phone from one delivery area to another pile.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

An audit was carried out before a van left the depot and the phone was found hidden amongst other delivery items. The phone was recovered and delivered to a customer.

The court was told the defendant was sacked.

A defence lawyer accepted it was a "breach of trust" and it happened when the defendant's head was "all over the place".

The barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, was "absolutely disgusted" with what he had done and it had been "a one-off opportunistic incident".

District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account the defendant's clear record and said the incident was "somewhat out of character".

He said the defendant had expressed regret that he had let his employer down.