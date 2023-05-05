Delivery man breached court order when he called at house neighbouring ex-partner

A Tyrone man breached a non-molestation order when he delivered a parcel to a house next door to his former partner's address, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas David Willis from Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, was fined £185 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court heard that police police received a report from the defendant's ex-partner that he was in breach of a non-molestation order when he called at an address next door to her house at 11.30am on April 11.

Prosecuting counsel said police later called at the defendant's address and arrested him. He said that he had been delivering parcels in the area and had not interacted with the injured party.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Describing it as "somewhat unusual", a defence solicitor said the injured party had taken photographs of the defendant on her phone even though there was no interaction between them.

He said the defendant lived in the same area as the injured party, and had now moved on with his life and has a new partner.

The solicitor stressed Willis did not realise he had breached the order and has since got a friend to deliver parcels in that area so that he can keep his employment.

"There is little or no likelihood of this happening again," he added.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that a court order must be obeyed at all times.