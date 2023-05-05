Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
44 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
5 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Delivery man breached court order when he called at house neighbouring ex-partner

A Tyrone man breached a non-molestation order when he delivered a parcel to a house next door to his former partner's address, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:42 BST

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas David Willis from Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, was fined £185 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court heard that police police received a report from the defendant's ex-partner that he was in breach of a non-molestation order when he called at an address next door to her house at 11.30am on April 11.

Prosecuting counsel said police later called at the defendant's address and arrested him. He said that he had been delivering parcels in the area and had not interacted with the injured party.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Describing it as "somewhat unusual", a defence solicitor said the injured party had taken photographs of the defendant on her phone even though there was no interaction between them.

He said the defendant lived in the same area as the injured party, and had now moved on with his life and has a new partner.

The solicitor stressed Willis did not realise he had breached the order and has since got a friend to deliver parcels in that area so that he can keep his employment.

"There is little or no likelihood of this happening again," he added.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that a court order must be obeyed at all times.

However, Mr Ranaghan accepted that this was a breach "at the lower end of the scale."

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/what-to-expect-with-rural-suppo...