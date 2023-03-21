Register
Delivery man in Craigavon injured as attacker makes off with his van

Detectives are investigating a robbery in Craigavon on Monday, March 20, during which a man was knocked down by his own van.

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:47 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:47 GMT

Police say the victim delivered a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court at around 6.45pm and was then struck on the back on the head while he walked back to his white Ford Transit. He fell to the ground and his attacker then stole the van and made off, striking the victim as he got to his feet.

The victim has sustained some injuries which will require hospital treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said the suspect is described as being in his 40s, with black hair and beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

Lakeview Court, Craigavon. Picture: Google
Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area. Please call 101, quoting reference 1915 of 20/03/23.

Portadown: police investigating the death of a woman

Alternatively, information can be provided using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/