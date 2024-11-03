Delivery van driver dragged from vehicle and assaulted by masked men in Co Tyrone

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 12:08 BST
A delivery van driver was hospitalised after he was dragged from his vehicle and assaulted in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, on Sunday (November 3).

Police say it was reported the vehicle was stopped by a number of masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, at Main Street, between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday.

“The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was dragged from the vehicle and assaulted by the men who also smashed the windows of the van before leaving the area. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident,” the PSNI added.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
“Police enquiries are at an early stage and anyone with any information or dash-cam/CCTV footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 402 03/11/24.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

