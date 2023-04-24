Register
Deputy district judge jails Newtownabbey man for a week for Contempt of Court

A man who told a court for bail to be put "up your hole" after his application was refused, was jailed for a week for Contempt of Court.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

James Edmund Burns (31), with an address listed as Hydepark Manor in Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, seeking bail after being accused of breaching a Restraining Order.

Bail was refused and the breach case was adjourned to May 16.

He was on a video link from prison and during an outburst he stormed off whilst making the remark about bail.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena courthouse.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena courthouse.
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was the first time, in 10 years as a judge, he jailed anyone appearing at court via video link, for "misbehaviour".