Deputy district judge jails Newtownabbey man for a week for Contempt of Court

James Edmund Burns (31), with an address listed as Hydepark Manor in Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, seeking bail after being accused of breaching a Restraining Order.
Bail was refused and the breach case was adjourned to May 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was on a video link from prison and during an outburst he stormed off whilst making the remark about bail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said it was the first time, in 10 years as a judge, he jailed anyone appearing at court via video link, for "misbehaviour".