Derry / Londonderry: male 'stabbed in the eye with screwdriver' during burglary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man in his 40s has been arrested.
Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “It was reported that at around 4am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver. The two men made off from the scene. The victim has suffered injuries to his eye.
"A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.”
Detectives are appealing for information from the public following the assault.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1247 of 21/12/24.