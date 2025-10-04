Derry / Londonderry man sentenced for benefit fraud of more than £11,000

A man has been convicted of claiming more than £11,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Blaine McDaid, of Bellevue Avenue, Derry / Londonderry, claimed Universal Credit totalling £11,964.60 whilst failing to declare employment.

The case was dealt with at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court, where he was given five months’ imprisonment suspended for three years.

The 35-year-old is the latest person in Northern Ireland to be taken to court for benefit fraud by the Department for Communities.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department.

The defendant is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the Department.

