Derry / Londonderry: more than 13,000 illegal cigarettes, vehicle and cash seized in HMRC and PSNI operation
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the PSNI, conducted a series of inspections in the city area on Wednesday under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979. A total of 12 commercial premises, one residential address, and one vehicle were inspected.
During the operation, HMRC seized approximately 13,880 illicit cigarettes, 2.2 kg of illicit hand-rolling tobacco, and one vehicle. Additionally, an estimated £2,000 in cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
No arrests have been made at this time, but enquiries are ongoing.
Lucie Irving, assistant director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigations Service said: “The trade in illicit tobacco and cigarettes damages funding for vital public services, including schools and hospitals, and undermines legitimate traders.
"We continue to work in lockstep with the PSNI and other partners to pursue the dishonest minority who refuse to abide by the law.”
Detective Chief Inspector Phelan from the PSNIs Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: "These seizures send a clear message to anyone engaged in crime it will not be tolerated, and demonstrates the collective dedication of all law enforcement in tackling the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products locally."
Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, PSNI Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, added: “The illegal trade of cigarettes and tobacco harms legitimate traders, who are operating honestly. This activity also, however, has a less obvious consequence and that’s a link with organised crime.”