A man has been arrested on suspicion on a number of driving offences after a female pedestrian was reported to have been hit by a vehicle in Derry / Londonderry.

The incident was reported to police on Friday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Local Policing Team officers have arrested a man aged in his 20s following a report that a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry shortly after 1.30pm on Friday, February 14.

"Officers from the District Support Team also attended the scene, and used a drug-driving detection kit to conduct a preliminary drug test.

"The male driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as driving when unfit through drink or drugs.”