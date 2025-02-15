Derry / Londonderry: PSNI arrest man after female pedestrian was 'struck by vehicle'
A man has been arrested on suspicion on a number of driving offences after a female pedestrian was reported to have been hit by a vehicle in Derry / Londonderry.
The incident was reported to police on Friday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Local Policing Team officers have arrested a man aged in his 20s following a report that a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Strand Road area of Derry / Londonderry shortly after 1.30pm on Friday, February 14.
"Officers from the District Support Team also attended the scene, and used a drug-driving detection kit to conduct a preliminary drug test.
"The male driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as driving when unfit through drink or drugs.”