A man has been arrested following a report of a car on fire in Derry / Londonderry late on Saturday evening.

Police said they received a report around 11.20pm that a car had been set alight in the Great James Street area of the city.

Sergeant Pritchard said: “A window of the vehicle had been smashed and an accelerant had been thrown inside causing significant damage.

"Damage was also caused to two other vehicles in the area. The window of a car was smashed in Princess Street and a campervan had a window smashed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire in Clarendon Street."

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply.

He is currently in police custody.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1785 01/03/25,” added Serg Pritchard.