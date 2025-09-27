Derry / Londonderry: PSNI arrests one person after man suffers head injuries

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Sep 2025, 14:26 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a reported assault in Derry / Londonderry.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers received a report that a man had been assaulted in the John Street area on Friday afternoon by at least two men.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head following a reported assault in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area from 4pm to 6pm and who may have witnessed any assault to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the incident.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number CW 1018 - 26/09/25.

